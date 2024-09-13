Foie Gras And Fruit Make The Perfect Pairing For Any Season
Foie gras is smooth and rich in a buttery way that's like no other, and esteemed chefs from all over the world continue to serve it (and eat) with fruit for many good reasons. The sweet but tart flavor and acid content of fruit is silkened when paired with creamy foie gras. Even better, foie gras pairs well with fruits from every season. That means restaurants can consistently serve it in different ways throughout the year, and that also applies when you're enjoying it at home.
You can elevate any foie gras dish with a juicy, concentrated fruit-based sauce or a beautifully poached fruit, but the delicacy takes to fresh and dried fruits just as well. That means you can add a little foie gras to your charcuterie board and pack it with fruity accompaniments.
Ryan Ratino, critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Hive Hospitality's two-MICHELIN starred Jônt and one MICHELIN-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, points to in-season fruits when it comes to keeping foie gras on both his professional and personal menus. "I enjoy eating foie gras throughout the seasons," he said. "Figs, peaches, apples, and pears all pair well."
Here's how to use in-season fruits with foie gras
Figs and peaches are both summertime staples, with production schedules that run a little differently than each other. Figs make an appearance in June, then again in August, while peaches roll out as early as May for some states and last until October in others. Apples and pears are ready to pick before Halloween, even though most of us can find these fruits all year around.
You can use an open flame to easily cook both foie gras and fruit, especially peaches. It's a good idea to remember why you should grill peaches in halves instead of slices, especially with foie gras. That way you can easily nestle a slice of foie gras into each peach half. This is also a good look for pears. You can pivot flawlessly from the fried apples you may have in your slow cooker if you nestle them under a slice of seared foie gras, but you can keep it simple too. Fresh figs drizzled in this spicy Calabrian chile hot honey recipe make a stunning accompaniment to sliced foie gras served with bits of a crusty baguette.
In keeping with the spirit of nose-to-tail cuisine, there's a good case for foie gras these days. As long as you know where to buy humane foie gras, it can be appreciated for its fancy and sustainable reputation that dates back to the ancient Egyptians. It's also exceptionally nutritious, with 3 grams of protein per ounce, along with iron and vitamin B12.