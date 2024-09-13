Foie Gras And Fruit Make The Perfect Pairing For Any Season

Foie gras is smooth and rich in a buttery way that's like no other, and esteemed chefs from all over the world continue to serve it (and eat) with fruit for many good reasons. The sweet but tart flavor and acid content of fruit is silkened when paired with creamy foie gras. Even better, foie gras pairs well with fruits from every season. That means restaurants can consistently serve it in different ways throughout the year, and that also applies when you're enjoying it at home.

You can elevate any foie gras dish with a juicy, concentrated fruit-based sauce or a beautifully poached fruit, but the delicacy takes to fresh and dried fruits just as well. That means you can add a little foie gras to your charcuterie board and pack it with fruity accompaniments.

Ryan Ratino, critically acclaimed chef and restaurateur behind Hive Hospitality's two-MICHELIN starred Jônt and one MICHELIN-starred Bresca, Maass at Four Seasons Fort Lauderdale, and Ômo by Jônt, points to in-season fruits when it comes to keeping foie gras on both his professional and personal menus. "I enjoy eating foie gras throughout the seasons," he said. "Figs, peaches, apples, and pears all pair well."