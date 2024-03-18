Yes, You Can Make Fried Apples In Your Slow Cooker

For the best spiced Southern fried apples, choose a tart variety that's on the sturdier side, such as Pink Ladies. Because they'll be spending so many hours in the slow cooker, a softer type may end up too mushy by the time you pull out the slices and due to all the extra sugary ingredients involved, a tarter apple will provide a welcome balance. If you're running short on time, you don't have to peel your apple slices here, since they'll have enough time in the device for their skins to soften — although if you'd prefer to do so, go right ahead.

Along with the aforementioned ingredients, you can also add a dash of lemon juice into your slow cooker to round out the dessert's flavor or a couple of tablespoons of cornstarch to make a thicker final product (think of a consistency more like pie filling). There's no need to melt your butter ahead of time, simply add pats into the pot and stir everything together before you cook. If you're hoping to devour your apples within the near future, you can set your device to high for two hours.

However, if you don't mind letting them simmer all day, turn it to low for about six hours. If you go with the latter, make sure you give them a quick stir at least once, which is essentially all the work you'll need to do to make this tasty treat.