Cheesecake dip combines all the sweet, tangy, rich components of its classic namesake dessert into a spread — all within a few minutes. While it doesn't take much time to make, its success hinges on the ingredients you use. Cream cheese is an important part, of course, but the key to great cheesecake dip is a splash of coffee creamer.

Without creamer, a cup of coffee is plain, bitter, and far too strong; adding a hint of the liquid improves it vastly, taking it from a boring beverage to something full of flavor with a luscious texture. Although cheesecake dip is already sweet, coffee creamer brings a similar effect to the dessert. It amps up the taste while providing it with a velvety texture. Typically, the dip calls for milk to make it easier to whip. Creamer stands in place of it; it's thin enough to make the cream cheese simple to mix, but it still helps maintain the thick texture of the treat.

It's a creative way to use coffee creamer all while making a simple, no-frills dessert. All you need to do is mix the cream cheese and creamer together until they thicken. Afterwards, mix in some whipped topping then finish off with whatever add-ins you'd like to use. You can sprinkle in anything from cinnamon sugar and nuts to chopped pretzels and a drizzle or two of chocolate syrup.