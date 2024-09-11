How To Use Frozen Pickles To Give Your Salads And Sandwiches A Flavor Boost

You may already know that pickle popsicles are a great tangy way to beat the summer heat — and now, thanks to social media, there's another good reason to keep pickles on hand in your freezer. When frozen and grated, pickles make for a great flavor and textural boost to sandwiches, salads, and other dishes that could benefit from a tangy and crunchy addition.

You can choose any type of pickle that you prefer, whether dill pickles, bread and butter, or little gherkins or cornichons. You'll want to use whole pickles rather slices though for easier grating. Put your pickle on a baking sheet and freeze, then store in a Ziploc bag. If you don't have the space, you can place a single pickle in a plastic bag and freeze it. Use a cheese grater or a microplane to grate the frozen pickle over your favorite sandwich or salad, and serve immediately. Remember to put the frozen pickle back in the freezer for future use.