The Swap To Try When You're Sick Of Regular Old Tuna Salad
Creamy, salty, and studded with crunchy celery, tuna salad can either feel refreshing or boring — depending on how you prepare it. While canned tuna makes for an affordable, quick lunch, try elevating the recipe for a special occasion by swapping out the canned fish for fresh tuna. That's right: A tuna salad made with real, unpreserved fish. Why not?
Unlike its canned counterpart, fresh tuna can truly shine when seared or grilled, presenting a savory flavor and holding up nicely when charred over high heat. Diced and mixed with some high-quality mayonnaise and a squeeze of fresh lemon, it's versatile enough to throw onto a baguette, a bed of arugula, or into tacos.
There's one particular plus when it comes to working with high-quality, fresh tuna: Depending on your preference, you can cook a tuna steak well-done or try a medium rare version, opening up a world of possibilities when crafting your newly elevated tuna salad.
Treat fresh tuna like a steak
If you're looking to experiment with fresh tuna, try treating the sturdy filet like a cut of meat as you grill it, packing it with a dry spice rub to introduce even more flavor. Not only will the dry rub add a spicy kick, but it will also create a crusty exterior on your tuna steak that canned tuna could only ever dream of.
Coat your raw, fresh tuna steak in a bold mixture of cumin, paprika, salt, and pepper before tossing it onto a grill or skillet at high heat. Cook for two to four minutes on each side, depending on your preferred level of doneness. While a well-done tuna steak replicates a texture that's slightly closer to the canned version, you can achieve an interesting, almost buttery interior if you opt for a medium-rare finish.
Try chopping your grilled fish into bite-sized pieces and tossing it with your typical tuna salad fixings: Mayo or olive oil, a hint of mustard, maybe some fresh dill, or chopped apple for freshness. But why not spruce it up further? Toss it with a spicy mayo, chopped scallions, and creamy, diced avocado for a tuna salad with a little more kick.