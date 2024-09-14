The Swap To Try When You're Sick Of Regular Old Tuna Salad

Creamy, salty, and studded with crunchy celery, tuna salad can either feel refreshing or boring — depending on how you prepare it. While canned tuna makes for an affordable, quick lunch, try elevating the recipe for a special occasion by swapping out the canned fish for fresh tuna. That's right: A tuna salad made with real, unpreserved fish. Why not?

Unlike its canned counterpart, fresh tuna can truly shine when seared or grilled, presenting a savory flavor and holding up nicely when charred over high heat. Diced and mixed with some high-quality mayonnaise and a squeeze of fresh lemon, it's versatile enough to throw onto a baguette, a bed of arugula, or into tacos.

There's one particular plus when it comes to working with high-quality, fresh tuna: Depending on your preference, you can cook a tuna steak well-done or try a medium rare version, opening up a world of possibilities when crafting your newly elevated tuna salad.