Your Microwave Is Key For Quick Banana Pudding

Although it tastes so decadent, banana pudding is essentially the two items it's named after and a few other basic ingredients. It's already a no-frills dessert, and yet we'll never stop searching for ways to make the delicious treat even more accessible. To enjoy banana pudding in a pinch, simply whip some up in your microwave.

Using the microwave means we can get our hands on homemade dessert very quickly. We love a good lemon mug cake or a microwaved marshmallow treat, and the method can also be extended to banana pudding. This dessert always tastes its best when it's gone through a heating process, whether that be baking in the oven or stirring on the stovetop. Yet, if you're having a strong craving for the treat, there is a way to make it faster in about 15 minutes.

The microwaved version has all the basic ingredients of a standard banana pudding — flour, sugar, milk, egg yolks. Mix the milk, egg yolks, flour, and sugar together until they're well incorporated. You can also add vanilla extract, if you'd like. Rather than sticking it in the oven to cook, you'll heat it in the microwave incrementally. Heat the mixture for about two minutes, then stir again. Once you've done that about three or four times, it should be properly thickened. Add a layer of pudding to a baking dish, and place wafers and banana slices on top, followed by another pudding layer.