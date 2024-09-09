How To Choose The Best Pan For Boiling Eggs

Hard boiled eggs make for a reliable snack or addition to a meal, but for many at-home chefs the perfectly boiled egg can be a elusive. You have options when it comes to making hard-boiled eggs, however. We asked Chef Nelson Serrano-Bahri, director of innovation at the American Egg Board, for ways we can up the chances that our next batch of eggs are cooked to a professional level.

The secret to the perfect hard boiled egg is found in the pot. "It all depends on how many eggs you are making," Serrano-Bahri advises. "If you are boiling one or two, a small pan is fine. If you're making a large batch, I recommend a deeper pot of water." Packing too many eggs into a shallow pot can yield undercooked and unevenly textured eggs. "When choosing a vessel to boil eggs, make sure it is deep and big enough to comfortably handle the eggs," he continues. "For size, eggs should be fully submerged under water but should never touch the bottom of the pan."