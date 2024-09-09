Fresh Ginger Root Is Key To A Restaurant-Worthy Japanese Salad Dressing

If you've gotten bored with run-of-the-mill vinaigrettes or yet another splash of ranch dressing, we don't blame you. Sure, they're classics. But why not try something new? Introducing a Japanese-inspired flavor profile to your everyday salad can easily spruce up your next workweek desk lunch, and it can also introduce a wealth of health benefits — if you use the right spices. Enter ginger root: An easy, spicy, and unexpected addition, reminiscent of the unforgettable dipping sauce at your favorite go-to hibachi spot.

Avoid powdered ginger and aim for the fresh stuff, which will pack a far more powerful punch into your salad dressing. Simply peel the skin from a chunk of ginger root using a spoon, and grate it over a microplane to diffuse its strong, peppery flavor into your dressing. Not only will fresh ginger add a refreshing kick, but it can also aid digestion and reduce inflammation.