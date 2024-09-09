Fresh Ginger Root Is Key To A Restaurant-Worthy Japanese Salad Dressing
If you've gotten bored with run-of-the-mill vinaigrettes or yet another splash of ranch dressing, we don't blame you. Sure, they're classics. But why not try something new? Introducing a Japanese-inspired flavor profile to your everyday salad can easily spruce up your next workweek desk lunch, and it can also introduce a wealth of health benefits — if you use the right spices. Enter ginger root: An easy, spicy, and unexpected addition, reminiscent of the unforgettable dipping sauce at your favorite go-to hibachi spot.
Avoid powdered ginger and aim for the fresh stuff, which will pack a far more powerful punch into your salad dressing. Simply peel the skin from a chunk of ginger root using a spoon, and grate it over a microplane to diffuse its strong, peppery flavor into your dressing. Not only will fresh ginger add a refreshing kick, but it can also aid digestion and reduce inflammation.
A well-balanced ginger dressing
To balance out the concentrated ginger flavor, be sure to craft a dressing that incorporates salt and fat. Mix your fresh grated ginger with a few squeezes of lime before whisking the mixture with olive oil, salt, and some maple syrup for sweetness. Or, add some fresh cilantro and sesame oil to create a ginger-lime vinaigrette with a touch more complexity. So long as you balance your ingredients, the options are virtually endless: Swap out the lime juice for rice vinegar, or add honey, rather than maple syrup. To thicken your dressing while adding some sweetness, blend fresh carrots with your ginger (an additional plus: It'll be the prettiest salad dressing you've ever created).
It's important to pair your salad dressing with an appropriate mix of ingredients. Try matching your acidic, punchy ginger dressing with earthy leaves of kale or raw, grated cabbage. And since you'll likely end up obsessing over your new favorite dressing, feel free to expand beyond salads, adding it to cold soba noodles, grilled steak, or wherever your next craving takes you.