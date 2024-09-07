What To Consider When Choosing A Creamer For Your Cup Of Tea
Perhaps the most amazing thing about tea is that all 1,500 varieties stem from a single plant —Camellia sinensis. Ever since that first leaf legendarily floated into a cup of hot water held by Chinese emperor Shen Nung in 2737 BC, cultivars and enthusiasts have spread the gospel far and wide, making it the most consumed beverage in the world, after water. While adding milk and cream did not begin in Europe, it certainly took off there when it arrived in the 17th century. The British fell so hard for the combo that it became a national symbol. Fast-forward to 2024, and dairy in tea is de rigueur. Plant milks have also changed the conversation, including question of what to consider when choosing a creamer for your tea.
That answer starts with understanding why dairy goes so well with tea. It's literally a matter of taste. The milk proteins bind with the tannins and other compounds in the tea, especially black tea and higher quality, looseleaf varieties, to reduce astringency and soften the mouthfeel. The creamier the dairy, the greater the effect. That makes your first consideration how smooth or sharp you want your tea and pour to taste. With denser-than-milk creamers, the difference between a splash and a dump matters, too, as a little goes a long way. Plant milks and dairy-free coffee creamers add their own flavors and textures, which make the selection even more about personal preference. Brand differences expand those nuances in texture, flavor, and aroma too.
Best cream and tea combos
Black tea is dairy's BFF. That's because the flavors are generally much bolder than oolong, green, and white teas — owing to the oxidation that makes the tea black. Dairy provides the yin to that yang, especially in malty, pungent, and spicy varieties like Assam, Earl Grey, English Breakfast, Lapsang Souchong, Russian Caravan, and masala. The closer you get to the green side of tea, the less this balance is needed. In fact, some consider dairy in green tea — much less a creamer — heresy, albeit with exceptions for matcha lattes and mint. That's because dairy tends to dominate the delicate floral and herbal flavors and aromas in oolong, green, and white tea, and denser creamers intensify that effect.
Before plant milks, coffee creamers were the primary option for those avoiding dairy. However, this heavily processed mix of water, sugar, vegetable oil, and artificial flavorings may cancel out the health benefits of tea, opening the door for oat, coconut, nut, and soy creamers. Finding the best creamer and brand for your tea remains a quest of many, with one taste test of 15 awarding the gold, silver, and bronze to Califia Farms Oat Barista Blend, 365 Organic Unsweetened Original Soy Milk, and Friendly Farms Aldi Oat Milk, respectively. Another of 25 creamers hung the medals on Nutpods Almond + Coconut Creamer, Silk Soy Creamer, and Silk Almond Creamer — again showing the different strokes for different folks. The same goes for other creative ways to use coffee creamer.