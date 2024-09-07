What To Consider When Choosing A Creamer For Your Cup Of Tea

Perhaps the most amazing thing about tea is that all 1,500 varieties stem from a single plant —Camellia sinensis. Ever since that first leaf legendarily floated into a cup of hot water held by Chinese emperor Shen Nung in 2737 BC, cultivars and enthusiasts have spread the gospel far and wide, making it the most consumed beverage in the world, after water. While adding milk and cream did not begin in Europe, it certainly took off there when it arrived in the 17th century. The British fell so hard for the combo that it became a national symbol. Fast-forward to 2024, and dairy in tea is de rigueur. Plant milks have also changed the conversation, including question of what to consider when choosing a creamer for your tea.

That answer starts with understanding why dairy goes so well with tea. It's literally a matter of taste. The milk proteins bind with the tannins and other compounds in the tea, especially black tea and higher quality, looseleaf varieties, to reduce astringency and soften the mouthfeel. The creamier the dairy, the greater the effect. That makes your first consideration how smooth or sharp you want your tea and pour to taste. With denser-than-milk creamers, the difference between a splash and a dump matters, too, as a little goes a long way. Plant milks and dairy-free coffee creamers add their own flavors and textures, which make the selection even more about personal preference. Brand differences expand those nuances in texture, flavor, and aroma too.