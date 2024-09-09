Never Suffer A Dry Pasta Salad Again With One Simple Tip

In theory, pasta salad is the perfect summer side dish; in practice, it can be hard to perfect. After all, how do you avoid a depressing heap of dry, refrigerated, chalky farfalle? Our advice: Stop stressing over the pasta itself for a minute and focus on adding juicier ingredients, which can help create a pasta salad that is texturally balanced with no more dryness.

There are many tips to consider when making pasta salad, and it's important to achieve properly cooked pasta and add a good dressing, be it mayo-based or vinaigrette. But working with the right ingredients also plays an important role, bringing moisture to the overall dish. Think of halved cherry tomatoes, raw and lightly salted, whose juices will slowly seep out over time. Add fresh cucumbers, sliced or shaved. Macerate or pickle red onions in vinegar and salt before tossing thin slices into your pasta salad, and snap peas, roasted red peppers, or artichoke hearts — the possibilities are endless.