The Kitchen Tool You Need To Fix A Burnt Cake In Seconds

Whether for a birthday celebration or a weeknight dessert, if you're a home baker with an appreciation for sweets, you've likely baked a cake. And if you've baked a cake, chances are you've also had a mishap or two involving said bake. There are several mistakes that everyone makes with cake, and burning your creation definitely ranks high on the list of common fails. Whatever the reason your dessert got left in the oven for too long, a burnt cake is a less-than-appetizing occurrence that can't simply be remedied by an extra thick layer of frosting. All hope is not lost, though, because you can save your burnt cake with the help of a kitchen zester.

Traditionally used to get just the right amount of citrus peel into recipes like lemon spaghetti and key lime pie, a zester can also work to scrape off the burnt edges from your overbaked desserts. It's a great option for cake saving because it offers a gentle touch that essentially erases the burnt pieces gradually. It also allows you to shape the cake as you zest to keep your dessert structurally intact as you repair it. It's important to note that this handy hack won't work on all burnt cakes, especially if your cake has spent enough time in the oven that it's lost all tenderness, or turned a very dark color. As long as it hasn't reached that point of no return, this helpful tip can save you from having to throw away your cake and start all over.