Green Group Takes Aim At Coca-Cola Over Packaging

According to The Coca-Cola Company, an estimated 1.9 billion servings of Coke are drunk around the world every single day. That shakes out to roughly 13 billion empty cans and plastic two-liter bottles every week, which end up in recycling bins or garbage cans. Per Coca-Cola, 90% of the company's packaging is currently totally recyclable, and by 2025, the company has set a goal to increase that figure to a full 100%. Coca-Cola has also said it plans to make its packaging using 50% recycled material by 2030. When this three-pillared "World Without Waste" initiative was first announced back in February 2022, it represented industry-leading targets, inspiring competitors like PepsiCo to make similar sustainability pledges. Admirable aspirations ... right? According to nonprofit environmentalist group Oceana, the soda giant hasn't been doing enough lately in the pursuit of its would-be noble goals.

In an open letter to the soda giant on Wednesday, Oceana wrote, "In light of this lack of progress and commitment by the company's bottlers, Oceana is calling on Coca-Cola to disclose its plan for how the company will meet its reuse goal by its 2030 deadline." According to the company's annual sustainability report, around 14% of Coca-Cola drink products were packaged in reusable containers in 2023 — which might seem impressive before realizing that the company was also doing 14% in 2022. In 2020, that figure was 16%, as noted in Oceana's report.