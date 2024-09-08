Reheat Your Burrito In The Air Fryer For The Crispiest Result

Ditch the microwave and do justice to your leftover bean burrito by reheating it in an air fryer. This breezy move will elicit the crispiest result on the outside and give rise to a melty center. But the key to reheating your 'rito right? Do it in two stages.

First, wrap your burrito in foil before placing it in your air fryer, making sure that there's plenty of space around it for the air to circulate freely (if warming several burritos at once, space them well apart). This will prevent it from unraveling and trap some steam inside the foil package so the tortilla can soften, without crisping up and burning prematurely as the filling heats. If you're reheating a frozen burrito, air fry it in foil at 400 degrees for about 10 minutes to allow the center to defrost and heat through fully while the cheese melts. Bear in mind that if you're reheating a chilled burrito that's been sitting in the fridge, it will cook faster than a frozen one, but this can vary depending on its size and the density of the filling.

Secondly, remove the foil and place your burrito back in the air fryer seam side down for a couple more minutes or so to allow it to crisp up. The hot air will guarantee an even, crispy finish across the entire surface area of the tortilla, lending it heaps of texture and flavor. However, if you prefer a soft-style burrito, simply skip this step.