Yes, You Can Hasselback Cut Your Steak

You've heard of Hasselback potatoes and even Hasselback sausages, but have you ever come across Hasselback steak? The neat slicing technique employed to make this dish is a brilliant way to add extra flavor, moisture, and aroma to a rib eye, sirloin, or New York strip. And all you need is a sharp knife and the stuffing of your choice to create a steak dinner with a difference.

Start by slicing vertical lines along the length of your steak without cutting straight through it (think of the way a garlic bread has a series of slices that are still connected at the base). If your steak is particularly tender, try flanking it with chopsticks or skewers to act as guards that will prevent your knife from slicing through the meat completely. This action will create several evenly-spaced slots across the protein, ready to be loaded with a filling.

Season your steak before filling the slots with a spoonful of your stuffing of choice. For example, you could mix butter, garlic, herbs, and egg yolks together to create a rich garlicky stuffing, or combine cream cheese with sauteed mushrooms to lend your steak a deeper umami flavor. A cheesy mixture combining peppercorns and onions is ideal for mimicking the flavors of a classic peppercorn sauce that's often served with steak, but anything goes. The key is to make sure you push the stuffing into each slot so every area of your steak can absorb all that extra goodness.