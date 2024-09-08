The Store-Bought Seasoning To Upgrade Your Chicken Fried Steaks

This particular spice combination offers savory, salty, and mildly sweet flavors that compliment the rich breading on chicken fried steaks perfectly. The brand even advertises meat on its yellow tin, after all. The popular seasoning we're talking about is Old Bay, which has a fascinating history that involves a German spice merchant's solution to seasoning fresh fish. Its origins are partly why you might associate it with seafood boils and fresh crab dishes but these aren't the only meals that benefit from its flavors.

A dash or two of Old Bay seasoning can also offer various flavors to chicken fried steaks. It includes various spices like celery seed, red and black pepper, and paprika just to name a few. Another benefit is that the blend can eliminate a bunch of spice jars to save you time and mess in the kitchen. However, you might want more salt to enhance flavors depending on your recipe. But if you don't have a jar, don't worry, you can also make a homemade Old Bay seasoning with household spices like allspice, paprika, cayenne pepper, and cardamom.