Cinnamon And Brown Sugar Are The Powerhouse Ingredients For Mouthwatering Pulled Pork
The benefits from making a pulled pork dish is twofold in that it is both simple to make and extremely versatile. Whether preparing a simple pulled pork recipe for a barbecue, filling in a luscious slider or full-sized sandwich, or paired alongside a rich medley of vegetables, it is the right dish for just about any occasion. Pulled pork can be made savory, sweet, or a delightful mixture of both by using different seasonings, spices, and sauces to add more complexity to your dish. For the ultimate pulled pork there are two very basic ingredients that make a massive impact. Cinnamon and brown sugar will make your pulled pork the star of every meal. The combination of sweetness and spice with savory pork truly makes it an amazing dish that's ideal for sharing.
Both cinnamon and brown sugar, while frequently used in desserts and baked goods, have a particularly delightful effect on pork. Depending on the cut of meat you choose to use for pulled pork, there will be some variance in the flavor. While pork has naturally sweet, salty, and savory properties, the addition of cinnamon and brown sugar will adds to pork's natural sweetness and amplifies this exponentially. The mixture of both cinnamon and brown sugar is especially good to keep a balance between both sweet and spicy notes.
How two basic ingredients will pump up your pulled pork
Cinnamon and brown sugar are excellent accompaniments for any pulled pork dish and can be used in a number of ways to enhance the overall taste. For example, you can combine cinnamon and brown sugar with other complementary spices to create a rub for your pork prior to cooking, which will effectively infuse the flavor throughout the meat. If you are slow cooking your meat, adding the brown sugar and cinnamon to a liquid component such as apple cider will make an excellent base for braising. Outside of braising, this can also be an excellent addition to an apple cider smoked pulled pork recipe. If you want to lean into a spicier flavor profile, try including chipotle or other peppers in your spice rub to add some heat to the sweet.
Of the many wonderful pulled pork recipes to choose from, using brown sugar and cinnamon is a surefire way to enhance your dish. As the fall season approaches, so does the opportunity to create more dishes with a generous helping of spice. Mixing cinnamon and brown sugar into your pulled pork seasoning rub can turn a typically summer-style pulled pork recipe into one that is fit for the fall. No matter how you wish to serve it, pulled pork will be even more tasty when a dash of brown sugar and cinnamon comes into play.