How To Choose The Best Fruit To Use In Your Sangria

Sangria wasn't actually introduced to the U.S. until 1964, when it was served in the Spanish Pavilion at the World's Fair in New York City. Fruit-filled red sangria then took off, and has since become one of the most popular summertime drinks. Sangria's origins are a bit murky, but it does seem that the Spaniards have been macerating fruit in red wine for hundreds of years, initially as a means of preserving excess fruit from an abundant crop. In Spain, red sangria (derived from "sangre," the Spanish word for blood) is usually drunk with traditional Spanish tapas dishes or other appetizers, because the taste of the fruit could clash with the complex flavors of the main meal. Some claim that an authentic sangria must have fresh peach and perhaps fresh pineapple, but others recommend apples, oranges, and lemons.

Cocktail connoisseur Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories and her husband Cody create bespoke cocktails for high-end events in New York, so we asked for her opinion about what the best fruits for sangria are. "You want fruits that will act as sponges and absorb the flavors of the sangria as well as add a little natural sweetness," Goldstein advised. The choice of fruits is up to you, but for both red and white sangria (like this floral white wine sangria), she recommends using apples, lemons, limes, oranges, pears, grapefruit, peaches, nectarines, pineapple, kiwi, and berries such as raspberries, strawberries, and blackberries. She also suggests cutting the fruits in large slices and wheels so you won't wind up with "a small chunky fruit salad at the bottom of your glass."