Easy Mayo Upgrades To Give Black Bean Burgers Some Zing
For vegetarians, vegans, and omnivores alike, hearty black bean burgers are a healthy and delicious alternative to red meat. Black beans are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber; they're even considered a superfood due to their many nutrients and antioxidants. When compared to veggie burgers, which often aim to imitate the flavor of real meat, black bean burgers offer a more earthy flavor and texture thanks to those beloved legumes. Beyond their health benefits, these burgers are full of room for creativity when it comes to toppings and additions. From barbecue sauce to avocado, to cheddar cheese and red onion, the possibilities are endless. However, we're partial to Remy Park's chipotle and sriracha mayonnaise addition, which adds a spicy zing of flavor to any black bean burger.
Park is a vegan recipe developer and the author of the "Sesame, Soy, Spice" cookbook, and she shared her best tips for dressing up your favorite black bean burgers. "Two classic combinations include chipotle and sriracha mayo," she said. For chipotle mayo, she recommends using canned chipotle peppers, and you can even add some of the adobo juice that sits at the bottom of the can. To that, add some lime juice, cumin, and smoked paprika for an ultra-flavorful sauce.
Alternatively, Park said, "For a slightly more Asian-style mayo, you could opt for adding sriracha, lime juice, and a finely minced garlic clove." Both versions offer a different type of kick that is sure to leave you wanting more.
More mayo combos for a black bean burger
Remy Park's suggestions offer just the right amount of spice for those who can't get enough of it, but there are plenty of other ways to elevate the flavor of mayonnaise to fit your preferences and whatever toppings you choose to add to your black bean burger. If you're not so into spicy food, opt for a sweet mayonnaise instead. It may seem counterintuitive to add a sweet flavor to a savory burger, but trust us: Sometimes, it's just the unique punch your burger needs. One subtle yet delicious way to do so is by adding a bit of maple syrup to your mayonnaise for a sweet surprise.
If you like a savory, herby mayo but can do without the spice, try making a garlic aioli. Made with just a few staple pantry ingredients, garlic aioli is a simple but impressive sauce that can be whipped up in just a few minutes. Sprinkle in a few herbs, such as basil, rosemary, and oregano, to bring a depth to your black bean burger you never thought was possible.