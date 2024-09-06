Easy Mayo Upgrades To Give Black Bean Burgers Some Zing

For vegetarians, vegans, and omnivores alike, hearty black bean burgers are a healthy and delicious alternative to red meat. Black beans are a great source of plant-based protein and fiber; they're even considered a superfood due to their many nutrients and antioxidants. When compared to veggie burgers, which often aim to imitate the flavor of real meat, black bean burgers offer a more earthy flavor and texture thanks to those beloved legumes. Beyond their health benefits, these burgers are full of room for creativity when it comes to toppings and additions. From barbecue sauce to avocado, to cheddar cheese and red onion, the possibilities are endless. However, we're partial to Remy Park's chipotle and sriracha mayonnaise addition, which adds a spicy zing of flavor to any black bean burger.

Park is a vegan recipe developer and the author of the "Sesame, Soy, Spice" cookbook, and she shared her best tips for dressing up your favorite black bean burgers. "Two classic combinations include chipotle and sriracha mayo," she said. For chipotle mayo, she recommends using canned chipotle peppers, and you can even add some of the adobo juice that sits at the bottom of the can. To that, add some lime juice, cumin, and smoked paprika for an ultra-flavorful sauce.

Alternatively, Park said, "For a slightly more Asian-style mayo, you could opt for adding sriracha, lime juice, and a finely minced garlic clove." Both versions offer a different type of kick that is sure to leave you wanting more.