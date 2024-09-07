The Absolute Best Way To Give Boiled Eggs A Flavor Boost

To get the most flavor out of this technique, start with quality bone broth, whether from the grocery store or homemade. Begin by heating the broth in a pot until it reaches a simmer. Then, gently lower your eggs into the simmering broth for six to 12 minutes, adjusting the cooking time based on whether you prefer them soft, medium, or hard-boiled. The eggs will absorb the savory flavors from the broth, resulting in a more delicious and appetizing experience than you would get if you were just using water.

After boiling, let the eggs cool for a few minutes before peeling them. This easy swap not only enhances the eggs' nutritional value, but it turns them into a more exciting treat for your taste buds. And don't worry, the shells are porous, which allows the broth to fully penetrate the membranes within and enter the eggs' tissues. Good-quality broth should have at least six grams of protein per 250 milliliters. If you decide to make it yourself, use bones that match your broth type — chicken bones for chicken broth, beef bones for beef broth, etc.

For extra flavor and nutrients, opt for bones from organic, grass-fed, or pasture-raised animals. To turn them into broth, you can simmer the bones in a pot on the stove or in a slow cooker. For more advice, check out these 14 tips you need when making broth and find out how long to cook bone broth for mouthwatering results. This ensures that your boiled eggs are mouthwatering and satisfying every single time!