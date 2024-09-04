Is It Okay To Use Cheap Wine When Making Sangria?

It's always a good time for sangria. Whether you're going for a bright crisp white or a refreshing red sangria, the combination of wine and fruit is never a bad time. If you're making a pitcher for friends or family the last thing you want to serve is a bland sangria, which may make you think twice before reaching for a cheap bottle of wine. To find out what the deal is with cheap wine sangrias, we reached out to Camille Goldstein of Muddling Memories.

When we asked Goldstein if cheap wine was okay, she said, "Of course! The only rule is to use a wine that you would feel comfortable drinking as a glass alone. That bottle could be any price point." As Goldstein points out, it's not the price point that matters. But at the same time, this isn't a blank check saying every bottle of wine under the sun is going to produce a great sangria. There are some types of wine you should avoid when making sangria, primarily wines that are too sweet or too tannic to play nicely with the other ingredients.

"The sweet spot for me is flavor profile," Goldstein continued. "There are plenty of delicious quality wines under $15 and plenty of wines that aren't as delicious over $40. Stick to what you like as it will only enhance the sangria when you make it." With that in mind, it might be better to stick with wines you are familiar with.