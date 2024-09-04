A Simple, Quick Marinade Will Effortlessly Elevate Grilled Sardines

Stuck for ideas on how to cook grilled sardines? You need to try steeping them in a fast, fuss-free, citrusy marinade that allows the natural flavors of the fish to shine. We spoke with Chef Charlotte Langley, the president and founder of Langley Foods, to learn the secret to tasty sardines. "Marinating sardines can add wonderful depth of flavor," Langley says. "A simple marinade of olive oil, lemon juice, garlic, and herbs like parsley or thyme works beautifully. Just be careful not to marinate them for too long — 30 minutes to an hour is plenty — so the acidity doesn't start to 'cook' the fish."

Sardines are an oily fish, which means their oils are distributed throughout their flesh. Marinating them in a marinade, featuring citrus juice and zest, is an awesome way to lift their characteristic richness. Much how other varieties of oily fish, such as mackerel and salmon, benefit from being baked with slices of fresh lemon, the zingy juice brightens sardines and lends them some piquancy without overpowering their inherent fishy flavor.

However, marinating any fish in an acid for an extended period will cause its proteins to denature, become firmer and almost opaque as if cooked via a heat source. This simple technique is the core principle behind dishes like ceviche where seafood is allowed to sit in citrus juice for up to 20 minutes and served in its partially "cooked" state. The key to elevated grilled sardines is to marinade them for a short, sharp burst to help retain their texture.