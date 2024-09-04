The Mistake To Avoid When Buying Frozen Shrimp If You Plan To Fry Them

Plump, juicy, and ready when you are, frozen shrimp are perfect for all kinds of dishes, but they are especially ideal for frying. When fresh, this type of seafood begins to lose its texture and flavor after just 24 hours, so, unless you live on the coast, you're already buying previously frozen shrimp when you purchase it from the grocery store. This means buying frozen shrimp is the best policy. Most of the frozen versions packaged for grocery stores are processed with a method called IQF. It stands for "individually quick frozen" and it keeps shrimp super fresh and delicious by freezing each piece without letting large ice crystals form.

But you can buy two types of these frozen crustaceans and one is better than the other for breading, frying, and eating. Frozen shrimp with the tails on is the way to go here. It may seem like a small thing, but it's important because keeping the tails on makes the preparation process easier.

Shrimp are small by nature and they're not easy to pick up individually with tongs or a fork, generally leaving your hands messy. The solution is to grab them by that handy firm tail. Then you can sink each shrimp right into the seasoned flour, egg wash, and coating, all while keeping your hands clean. This makes sense whether you're buying frozen cooked, or frozen raw shrimp and features on our handy list of common mistakes to avoid when using frozen cooked shrimp.