Does Pasta Salad Freeze Well And How Long Does It Last?
Pasta salad is a quintessential summertime staple. From creamy macaroni salad to vinegary Italian pasta salad, it's always present in some shape or form at family barbecues and celebrations. If you've been put on pasta salad duty this year, you're in luck. The base recipe is simple, but there are a myriad of recipes and tips you need to make the ultimate pasta salad, like making sure your proportions are correct, using the right pasta shape, and making your own dressing from scratch. And, if you're tight on time, freeze your pasta salad ahead of time so you don't have to worry about showing up empty-handed.
Freezing pasta salad may not seem necessary since it can stay fresh for up to five days if stored properly in an airtight container. However, if you've got a long list of things to cook, chopping up tomatoes and onions might not be the most effective use of your time. Freezing pasta salad allows it to stay fresh for up to three months, and when you're ready to eat it, all you have to do is remove it from the freezer, thaw, and assemble it.
Tips and tricks for freezing pasta salad
Before you throw your pasta salad ingredients in the freezer, you want to make sure that everything has been prepared correctly so that you don't have any unexpected issues once its thawed. Once your pasta has finished cooking to al dente, drain it, and allow cold water to run over it. Then, after it has reached a cool temperature and has drained completely, place it into freezer bags or airtight containers. While you can add everything together into one container, it's best to keep the pasta separate from the vegetables — especially water-based vegetables like tomatoes, cucumber, or celery. Additionally, do not add dressing to the pasta; instead, freeze your dressing in a separate bag or container. This will prevent your pasta salad from becoming soggy once you thaw it.
It's recommended to avoid freezing any sort of cheese or creamy dressing, like mayonnaise or sour cream, because these dairy products tend to separate once you thaw them. If you're making a macaroni salad, just make the dressing when you're ready to serve it so that it remains fresh. When it comes time to remove your frozen pasta salad and ingredients from the fridge, simply transfer everything into the refrigerator. Let it defrost overnight, and when everything is back to normal temperature, mix it all together, and prepare to wow your guests.