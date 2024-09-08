Does Pasta Salad Freeze Well And How Long Does It Last?

Pasta salad is a quintessential summertime staple. From creamy macaroni salad to vinegary Italian pasta salad, it's always present in some shape or form at family barbecues and celebrations. If you've been put on pasta salad duty this year, you're in luck. The base recipe is simple, but there are a myriad of recipes and tips you need to make the ultimate pasta salad, like making sure your proportions are correct, using the right pasta shape, and making your own dressing from scratch. And, if you're tight on time, freeze your pasta salad ahead of time so you don't have to worry about showing up empty-handed.

Freezing pasta salad may not seem necessary since it can stay fresh for up to five days if stored properly in an airtight container. However, if you've got a long list of things to cook, chopping up tomatoes and onions might not be the most effective use of your time. Freezing pasta salad allows it to stay fresh for up to three months, and when you're ready to eat it, all you have to do is remove it from the freezer, thaw, and assemble it.