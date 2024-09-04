The Best Tomato Juice To Use In Your Caesar Highball

With so many Bloody Mary mix brands out there, it's easy for your drink to get muddied with too many additions. Choosing Clamato Picante as your preferred tomato juice gives an advantage by not having to over-season your drink. The additions of Worcestershire sauce, horseradish, and any hot sauce of your choosing are all secondary to fine-tuning the ratio of Clamato Picante tomato juice to vodka.

Recipes will vary but a good rule of thumb is that less is more to start with and to taste as you go. Using 1 ounce of vodka to 4 ounces of Clamato Picante is a solid jumping-off point, allowing you to determine if the scales need tipping and what other accouterments you wish to add.

In a Caesar, garnishes are certainly hailed as royalty and the topping for your drink can finally take center stage. Considering the dedication to spicy and fishy tastes, doing something like a cocktail shrimp skewer with pickled jalapeños to top off your drink could seem too much, but it's really just enough. Another element to consider is adding pickle juice from your garnishes to your Caesar highball cocktail to achieve an extra level of tanginess and acidity that will leave you and your guests asking for more.