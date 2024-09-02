Lasagna Noodles Are The Unexpected Base You Need To Try In Pasta Salad

Often reserved for warmer months as a staple of cookout dining sides, pasta salad is truly a great dish for just about any time of year. With a wide variety of just-can't-get-enough pasta salad recipes, there's something out there to please everyone, including those who are gluten free, don't eat meat, or have a dairy intolerance. Of the many tips you need to make the ultimate pasta salad, using the right noodles seems fairly obvious. If you've ever wondered what the right noodles are, however, you might be looking for starch in all the wrong places. Try breaking up sheets of lasagna noodles for your next pasta salad for an absolutely unforgettable combination of flavors and textures.

Lasagna noodles might not be the first choice that comes to mind when one thinks about pasta salad, but these large, wide sheets are in fact ideal for providing the optimal surface area to accommodate a bevy of sauces and toppings. Breaking up larger lasagna noodle sheets into "shards" gives an excellent boost to the texture of your pasta salad by bucking uniformity and giving more allowance for all of the ingredients in your pasta salad to shine. After all, what are lasagna noodles but a form of pasta that's made for layering? Consider that you can even make a cold style of casserole by using baked lasagna sheets layered and stacked with your favorite pasta salad fillings.