Chocolate milk is beloved by millions for its rich, creamy flavor. It's a nostalgic beverage found alongside nearly every school lunch in the United States. While its delectable flavors give chocolate milk its iconic and delicious taste, they also consistently put it at the center of controversy. Due to its high calories and sugar content, the USDA has considered banning chocolate milk in middle and elementary schools. Chocolate milk is also controversial for the unexpected addition of carrageenan, which is banned in some uses in the European Union.

Beyond these modern debates lies a fascinating and often overlooked history going back hundreds of years. The drink was invented in Jamaica, tracing its origins back to the 15th century. Unlike today's chocolate milk, which is filled with sugar and given a richer flavor using high-fat milk, the first versions of chocolate milk found in the Caribbean nation were bitter and spiced with cinnamon. Of course, like many historical discoveries claimed by Europeans, the true history of chocolate milk is rarely remembered by the general public.