You Can Thank Jamaica For The Invention Of Chocolate Milk
Chocolate milk is beloved by millions for its rich, creamy flavor. It's a nostalgic beverage found alongside nearly every school lunch in the United States. While its delectable flavors give chocolate milk its iconic and delicious taste, they also consistently put it at the center of controversy. Due to its high calories and sugar content, the USDA has considered banning chocolate milk in middle and elementary schools. Chocolate milk is also controversial for the unexpected addition of carrageenan, which is banned in some uses in the European Union.
Beyond these modern debates lies a fascinating and often overlooked history going back hundreds of years. The drink was invented in Jamaica, tracing its origins back to the 15th century. Unlike today's chocolate milk, which is filled with sugar and given a richer flavor using high-fat milk, the first versions of chocolate milk found in the Caribbean nation were bitter and spiced with cinnamon. Of course, like many historical discoveries claimed by Europeans, the true history of chocolate milk is rarely remembered by the general public.
Chocolate milk's true history is often forgotten
The UK's Natural History Museum credits the Irish physician and naturalist Sir Hans Sloane with chocolate milk's invention. As the legend goes, Sloane, a Fellow of the British Royal Society, served as the Second Duke of Albemarle's physician and was offered a spot on a voyage to Jamaica in 1687. While in Jamaica, he collected various natural specimens, such as plants, insects, and fish. He also observed the culture and customs of the local people, including their culinary habits. Sloane was supposedly given a cocoa-based drink, which he thought was "nauseous", so he added milk to make the taste more desirable to him. He then took this chocolate milk beverage back to Europe, where he sold it as medicine to apothecaries.
The issue with this historical account is that the people of Jamaica had already been enjoying chocolate milk for nearly 200 years before Sloane's arrival. Some historians believe that chocolate milk was invented in 1494, and was made by boiling cacao shavings and cinnamon in milk. The bitter cacao drink wasn't sweetened, which is likely why Sloane couldn't stomach it. Today, the people of Jamaica still regularly consume a version of chocolate milk that combines traditional and modern preparation methods. This is done by brewing chocolate and cinnamon leaves in boiling water and sweetened condensed milk.