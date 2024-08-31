Turkish Tarhana Is The World's Oldest Instant Soup

Soup has a tale almost as long as time, but what might strike you as more unusual is just how old the instant version is. No, immediate gratification isn't only a fad of the modern day; yogurt-based Turkish tarhana was first mentioned in the 11th century. The earliest records show guests enjoying the dish at a wedding, and over the following centuries, references continue to appear. You can track tarhana through records from palaces of the 16th to 17th century and even catch it in the poet Tirsi's writing in the 18th, describing it as a hangover cure. The staple dish remains a popular part of Turkish cuisine, especially in the region of Anatolia. To embrace history, it's one of the best soups to try.

So, why is it classified as instant soup? Well, tarhana is sold as a dried food ingredient (like the modern packet version you buy, but with much less sodium). The dry mix contains yogurt, yeast, herbs, flour (sometimes chickpea flour), and a lot of spices. Preparing this base involves a fermentation and drying process of 10 to 15 days. After this, it lasts in storage for around one to two years. This can be bought, but in rural areas in particular, home cooks make their own dried base. When it comes to using the tarhana mix, you just drop it in boiling water — minimal effort and maximum reward. Many people also add butter, spices, and seasonings to taste, too.