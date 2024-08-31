Turkish Tarhana Is The World's Oldest Instant Soup
Soup has a tale almost as long as time, but what might strike you as more unusual is just how old the instant version is. No, immediate gratification isn't only a fad of the modern day; yogurt-based Turkish tarhana was first mentioned in the 11th century. The earliest records show guests enjoying the dish at a wedding, and over the following centuries, references continue to appear. You can track tarhana through records from palaces of the 16th to 17th century and even catch it in the poet Tirsi's writing in the 18th, describing it as a hangover cure. The staple dish remains a popular part of Turkish cuisine, especially in the region of Anatolia. To embrace history, it's one of the best soups to try.
So, why is it classified as instant soup? Well, tarhana is sold as a dried food ingredient (like the modern packet version you buy, but with much less sodium). The dry mix contains yogurt, yeast, herbs, flour (sometimes chickpea flour), and a lot of spices. Preparing this base involves a fermentation and drying process of 10 to 15 days. After this, it lasts in storage for around one to two years. This can be bought, but in rural areas in particular, home cooks make their own dried base. When it comes to using the tarhana mix, you just drop it in boiling water — minimal effort and maximum reward. Many people also add butter, spices, and seasonings to taste, too.
What tarhana soup tastes like
Let's get to the important part, though — how it tastes. Tarhana has a slight tangy quality from the fermented yogurt, an ingredient that also acts as an excellent probiotic. Herbs like mint and parsley are popular additions, balancing each other with sweet and bitter notes. The dried vegetables often include tomato, onion, and peppers, each adding their own flavors. Salt and red pepper flakes are the proverbial cherries on top.
It's good to remember that a bowl of tarhana is much like a traditional Italian pizza dough; everyone has their own approach, so no soup will taste exactly like the other. You could opt for the very long process of making it from scratch at home, but it may be simpler to get hold of some dried tarhana. Many authentic mixes are available online. At that point, little choices like adding stock make a considerable difference, with vegetable or chicken varieties adding that extra flavor depth.