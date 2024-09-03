Eat Like True Italians And Add Potatoes To Your Risotto

Italian cuisine is known for dishes that are perfect in their simplicity. Risotto is one such iconic dish that has a very basic foundation, relying on technique and quality ingredients. Of course, Italians have branched out from the key ingredients of arborio rice, wine, broth, butter, and parmesan, creating regional and seasonal varieties with different vegetables, herbs, meat, and seafood. Risotto con le patate, or potato risotto, is a popular and hearty Italian recipe that you probably haven't tried, but it's as true to Italian culinary traditions as mushroom or seafood risotto.

The beauty of potato risotto is that it contains starch from the rice and the potatoes, resulting in a super creamy, super comforting dish. Different recipes for potato risotto provide various ways you can incorporate potatoes and the starch they secrete into the rice. Most Italian recipes call for peeled, cubed potatoes like Yukon golds or a waxy potato that will hold its shape when boiled or simmered.

You can start the risotto by frying the potato cubes with aromatics and simmering them for a few minutes before adding the arborio rice. The simmering liquid ladled into the rice will take on the starch from the potatoes and rice as they continue to cook together. Another method would be to parboil the potatoes, reserving the starch-filled cooking liquid to ladle over the rice in this simple parmesan risotto recipe. You can add the cooked potato cubes with the parmesan cheese and butter to the fully cooked rice.