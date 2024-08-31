The Exact Rating Every Trader Joe's Product Needs To Be Approved

Loyal Trader Joe's shoppers highly anticipate new products, while mourning the demise of longtime favorites. With hundreds of newbie items nestling into store slots every year, that's a lot of edible emotions swinging high and low through nearly 600 nationwide stores. We daresay that's part of the thrill, and the satisfaction, of being a TJ's devotee. The element of surprise is a big draw, but there's actually very little left to chance in determining which products join the family.

Just as there are no back-store offices, store management works openly on the floor, there's also a measure of transparency in product choices, often discussed in Trader Joe's widely accessible podcasts. In 2023, two TJ's podcasters discussed the criteria for new products, specifically how the company's infamous tasting panels work and what it takes for products to make the cut.

The tasting panels are a weekly occurrence at Trader Joe's "mothership" location in Monrovia, California, and no product proceeds to store shelves, freezers, or fridge cases without a specific minimum rating: a fairly high, incontestable 70%.

Taste testing by nature is subjective to personal preference, but TJ's adhere to company-specific methodologies and standards, empowering actual employees with trained instincts for what the brand's customers want. New hires work their way through a nautical-themed hierarchy, from crew members to mates, merchants, and captains. Roughly 10 to 12 diverse crew members, who are very likely customers themselves, participate in the tasting panels, providing a cross section of palettes, perceptions, and opinions.