The Earthy Ingredient To Give Pot Roast A Major Flavor Boost

Pot roast may seem like it doesn't need any extra ingredients to make it meatier, but when has anyone ever complained about a roast that's too savory? A pot roast serves one clear purpose: to give you the most comforting plate of tender beef you can possibly imagine. This is not a salad or a piece of delicate fish. Pot roast is not a dish to be shy with. You want it homey and overflowing with rich, umami flavor. There are plenty of vegetables you can add to your pot roast's braising liquid to help with that. Carrots are always a favorite because they add an undercurrent of sweetness to their own hearty taste when cooked, and potatoes add some creamy starch. But if you want umami, you want mushrooms. And the best choice for a perfect pot roast is dried porcinis.

Any mushroom will do well in a pot roast recipe, but porcini mushrooms have a depth of flavor few others can match. You'll get the same earthy notes that can help balance out the richness of the dish, but porcinis are also nutty, and have an intensity of flavor that beats the rest. They will stand up to the heavy taste of a pot roast dish, and they'll make things extra meaty, while adding their own unique complexity in the process. You may be doubling down on savory, but you want your mushrooms to bring some new notes to the pot too.