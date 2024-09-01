Here's Exactly What To Do If Your Cake Is Too Dry

A dry, crumbly cake is one of the most disappointing tragedies in baking. While you can always break down those dry crumbs and repurpose them into cake pops or slice them for a dessert-inspired French toast, there's still a way to enjoy dry cake by the slice. We consulted Jerrelle Guy, artist, recipe developer, and author of "Black Girl Baking: Wholesome Recipes Inspired by a Soulful Upbringing," on exactly what to do if your cake is too dry.

Guy asserted that even if your "cake is super dry after it's already out of the oven, you can actually add moisture after the fact." So, instead of throwing your cake away or mashing it up into another recipe, you can salvage the cake's integrity with the help of simple syrup. There are two ways to moisten your cake with simple syrup, and they both start with something that's still warm out of the oven.

"Shave a thin layer off the top to get to the spongy center (or flip the cake upside down and poke holes over the bottom of the cake with a fork or skewer), and drizzle over a warm, lightly-sweetened simple syrup," Guy suggested. The warmth of the cake will help it absorb moisture as it cools and sets. Once it's reached room temperature, you can proceed to icing it. The simple syrup will also fortify the crumb of your cake, so its consistency and form should be much improved when you cut yourself a slice.