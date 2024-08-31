Is It Better To Cook With American Or German Bratwurst? An Expert Weighs In

German sausages, particularly the iconic bratwurst, carry plenty of prestige. With centuries of bratwurst history, the well-loved sausage appears in more than 40 regional varieties tied to origin or technique. American bratwurst sausages evolved from ones brought over to the New World by German immigrants, particularly in states like Wisconsin. Eventually, American brat-making techniques shifted, using new seasonings, producing larger sausage sizes, and favoring pork instead of veal. But at their core, American and German brats still share the same family tree.

Whether classic, Kulmbacher, bierwurst, Nürnberger, and or any other tasty incarnation, one thing holds true: Brat preparation largely defines what ends up on plates and in tummies. To determine whether it's best to cook with American or German bratwurst, and to understand the nuances, Tasting Table reached out to an expert on the topic — Pete Fjosne, executive chef at Rhein Haus Seattle. Under the restaurant's sausage program, which spans three Rhein Haus locations, Fjosene oversees the creation of at least 150 to 250 pounds of house-made Bavarian sausages every single day.

Fjosne revealed a significant aspect of preparing the two types of brats, namely that German bratwursts typically arrive in your kitchen fully cooked, while American ones are sold raw. The uncooked American brats require a lot of extra work and expertise from the chef, he explained, with little — if any — payoff. In fact, cooking them at home from a raw state can affect the flavor and texture in negative ways.