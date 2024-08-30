For A Uniquely Herbal Twist On Any Drink, Use Rhum Instead Of Gin

The fun of making cocktails lies in experimenting with different remixes to explore new flavors in your favorite classics. One particular swap to refresh your home-bartending game is rhum for gin. If you're thinking of rum in general (without the "h") this might sound counterintuitive. Rum tends to be sweet, with notes of vanilla, honey, spices, and fruits — how would that work in cocktails that hinge on gin's botanical, herbaceous profile? The first step to embracing this rhum-for-gin switch is understanding the differences between rum and rhum.

An entire category united by the common base ingredient of any sugar cane by-product, there are many different types of rum. Most of the ones we know well, like dark rum, white rum, and gold rum, are made by fermenting and then distilling molasses, a by-product of refining sugar cane juice. But rhum, often known as rhum agricole, or agricultural rum, is made from fresh-pressed sugar cane juice. It comes right from the stalk, which is why it's seen as more closely connected with farmers and local land — speaking of which, it's primarily made in French islands of the Caribbean, like Martinique and Guadeloupe. Owing to its fresh sugar cane base, rhum agricole is not sweet like other rum types; it's earthy and herbaceous, more similar to gin. Plus, it has its own unique vegetal, grassy, funky notes. Rhum could easily provide those herby flavors in a gin cocktail while punching up tried-and-true recipes with hints of savoriness and tartness.