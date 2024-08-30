The Major Mistake You're Probably Making When Browning Butter

Brown butter is one of the best magic tricks in cooking, and like any sleight of hand it requires some practice to avoid basic mistakes. All it takes is some short, sustained heat to turn ordinary butter into a special combo of sweet-savory flavors with a nutty depth, and it doesn't take much more to turn it into a bitter waste. There are plenty of mistakes to avoid with brown butter, like throwing off the taste with salted butter, but most are going to involve dealing with the heat. It's not enough to just turn down the temperature so you don't burn it either; there are some important prep steps that can mess up your brown butter before you even get to use it.

A big one that is often overlooked is cutting the butter up before it goes in the pan. Lots of us have been guilty of just dropping a whole block of cold butter into a pan for browning. After all, it's going to melt before you start to really cook it, so what's the problem? Well, brown butter actually cooks pretty fast, and anytime you are dealing with something that cooks quickly, getting an even heat becomes essential. If you're using a whole stick of butter, the outer parts that melt first will start to cook before some of the interior even starts to melt. Cutting your butter up into small uniformly-sized chunks ensures it all gets exposed to the same amount of heat.