How Long To Steep Thai Iced Tea For The Absolute Best Taste

If you've ever gone out to eat at a Thai restaurant, you likely know that there's nothing more refreshing than a tall glass of Thai iced tea. The iconic beverage, with its distinctive orange hue, boasts several robust flavors that make it stand out from other types of tea. This includes the warm, aromatic flavors of cinnamon, cardamom, star anise, and tamarind combined with the sweet and creamy flavors of sweetened condensed milk.

While a refreshing Thai iced tea is a show-stopping beverage sure to wow your guests, it's crucial to know how long it should be steeped for the absolute best taste. Because the flavors of the black tea and spices are so strong, they only need to be steeped in boiling water for 5 minutes. After those 5 minutes have elapsed, remove the tea and spices. Once removed, cool the brewed beverage in the refrigerator for a few hours or until properly chilled. Top with your favorite sweetened condensed milk, half and half, or evaporated milk, and enjoy!