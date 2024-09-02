Clark Gable's Favorite Martini Hack Is One You Might Want To Try

Clark Gable was arguably the golden boy of Hollywood's Golden Age, and this big screen star's go-to martini involved an element of specific technique. The actor made "Gone With the Wind" famous with his iconic line, "Frankly, my dear, I don't give a damn," but when it came to the serious business of making a killer martini, Gable was much less blasé.

When Gable assembled his ideal martini, he turned the vermouth bottle upside-down and held it there for a moment, allowing the vermouth to soak the cork. Once wetted, he removed the cork and carefully traced it around the rim of the glass. This maneuver creates a flavorful yet invisible rim, subtler than the snowy rock salt rims margarita-lovers know, adding a hint of vermouth flavor to the gin when the drinker's lips meet the glass. It's also worth noting that this rim swipe was the only inclusion of vermouth in Gable's go-to martini. The in-glass portion of the cocktail was gin alone, stirred to chill.

Gable even prepares a martini using his personal method in the 1958 flick "Teacher's Pet" in which he plays a newspaper editor alongside Doris Day. However, in the film, Gable wets the stopper by giving the vermouth bottle a few good shakes rather than totally inverting it.