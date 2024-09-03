The Southern Twist Alton Brown Puts On India's Lassi Drink
The refreshing and cool mango lassi is a fan favorite when it comes to Indian cuisine. Originating in the Punjab region of India around 1000 B.C., the lassi, which refers to general yogurt-based beverages, is often considered the first smoothie. Lassis, and specifically the mango lassi, have many anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits, thanks to supportive ingredients like Greek yogurt, ginger, turmeric, and mango. There are various ways to make a mango lassi — many modern ones use lime, while others add rosewater — but one unique way is swapping yogurt with buttermilk for a Southern twist on the drink, courtesy of celebrity chef Alton Brown.
Using buttermilk instead of yogurt might seem strange since it's often used in recipes like ranch dressing and buttermilk biscuits. However, buttermilk is fermented milk, meaning it has healthy bacteria just like yogurt does, so your mango lassi won't lose that probiotic boost — or that unbeatable tanginess. If you've got a jug of buttermilk in your fridge and no plans for it, making mango lassi is a great way to use it up. Brown's recipe calls for mango, buttermilk, ginger, chili powder, and salt, but feel free to use your favorite spices and additions. He also recommends freezing the leftovers in an ice cube tray, which allows you to blend a mango lassi together on the fly so you can enjoy it whenever the craving strikes.
More mango lassi upgrades
While Brown's buttermilk lassi eliminates the use of yogurt altogether, there's no reason you can't use both ingredients for an ultra-rich and extra-tangy drink. If you're in the mood for an adult beverage, try a boozy mango and makrut lime lassi, which uses both yogurt and buttermilk, along with a splash of rum. Whether or not you decide to make a boozy lassi, lime is truly the secret ingredient for a refreshing mango lassi. Just like lemon, whose acidity helps elevate other flavors, lime really allows the mango's sweetness to pop, making it a must-add ingredient.
If you're looking for a way to make a vegan mango lassi, never fear: There are plenty of alternatives to both yogurt and buttermilk. Depending on your flavor preferences, coconut yogurt, and coconut milk can be great substitutes — just be aware that they may give your mango lassi a bit of a coconut-like taste. Another great vegan option is a plain almond milk yogurt, which will provide you with a hint of that tangy flavor your mango lassi needs.