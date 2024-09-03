The Southern Twist Alton Brown Puts On India's Lassi Drink

The refreshing and cool mango lassi is a fan favorite when it comes to Indian cuisine. Originating in the Punjab region of India around 1000 B.C., the lassi, which refers to general yogurt-based beverages, is often considered the first smoothie. Lassis, and specifically the mango lassi, have many anti-inflammatory and immune-boosting benefits, thanks to supportive ingredients like Greek yogurt, ginger, turmeric, and mango. There are various ways to make a mango lassi — many modern ones use lime, while others add rosewater — but one unique way is swapping yogurt with buttermilk for a Southern twist on the drink, courtesy of celebrity chef Alton Brown.

Using buttermilk instead of yogurt might seem strange since it's often used in recipes like ranch dressing and buttermilk biscuits. However, buttermilk is fermented milk, meaning it has healthy bacteria just like yogurt does, so your mango lassi won't lose that probiotic boost — or that unbeatable tanginess. If you've got a jug of buttermilk in your fridge and no plans for it, making mango lassi is a great way to use it up. Brown's recipe calls for mango, buttermilk, ginger, chili powder, and salt, but feel free to use your favorite spices and additions. He also recommends freezing the leftovers in an ice cube tray, which allows you to blend a mango lassi together on the fly so you can enjoy it whenever the craving strikes.