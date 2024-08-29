Air Fryer Stuffed Mushrooms Are The Filling Snack You Can Make Anytime

As a modern miracle, air fryers manage to combine the best aspects of deep frying and convection baking. Air-fried foods have a crispy texture and a tender, juicy interior, all without the mess of a deep fryer and cooking within a fraction of the time required in a conventional oven. Air-frying stuffed mushrooms instead of baking them will save you time so that you can make these hearty, savory snacks in as little as 15 minutes.

You're already saving a bunch of prep time by using whole mushrooms, and the filling is a simple recipe that takes all of 30 seconds to combine and another five minutes to spoon into the mushrooms. While your air fryer preheats to 350 degrees Fahrenheit, wash a 16-ounce container of medium-sized mushrooms (good types of mushrooms for this include cremini or button), pat them dry with a paper towel, and remove the stems. Then, prepare your filling mixture in a mixing bowl, spooning a heaping portion into the cap of the mushroom to create a slight mound that'll brown nicely in the air fryer.

Spray the air fryer basket with some cooking oil to ensure that the caps don't stick to the hot basket, place the stuffed mushrooms in a single layer over the air fryer's cooking surface, and heat them for eight minutes. You can also use larger mushrooms like portobellos, but they'll require at least 10 minutes in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit.