Popovers Vs Cream Puffs: Is There A Difference?

Dating back to at least the 1850s, popovers are an American version of the staple British food called Yorkshire pudding. The dish was updated when English settlers came to New England and slightly altered the recipe. While they are remarkably similar, there are some differences between popovers and Yorkshire pudding. Traditionally, Yorkshire pudding is cooked in leftover meat drippings, such as beef or duck fat, while American popovers tend to be cooked in butter or a nonstick cooking spray.

A popover doesn't contain any yeast, baking soda, or baking powder, yet it rises higher than most typical pastries due to rapidly forming steam looking for an escape. Popovers are identifiable by their signature towering height and golden color, and especially by their sky-high tops that look as if the batter bubbled up and practically exploded out of the baking tin.

As shown in our easy popover recipe, the batter comes together with minimal effort, and they bake in under 10 minutes. After that, a very simple extra step will ensure your popovers stay crisp before serving, as you want the pastries to be as light, hollow, and crisp as possible. There's nothing quite as tragic as a sad, soggy popover. Popovers are generally eaten as an accompaniment to salads, soups, or roast meats, as they're lighter than a roll or slice of bread. Alternatively, they make a great breakfast item when served with fruit jam and salted butter.