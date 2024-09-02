Is It Possible To Freeze Canned Mushrooms?
There are so many ways to use canned mushrooms, although sometimes, you just need a few. If you don't get through the entire container in one use, there's no need to fret. Though an open jar will only last three to four days in the refrigerator, you can always freeze the leftovers to enjoy later — and reduce your food waste while you're at it.
Mushrooms are high in water content, which is one of the reasons you can buy them canned. While a fresh version can turn dark and slimy after just a few days in the fridge, the canning process destroys microbes and seals out light, air, and moisture to prevent spoilage. Once preserved, they can last unopened for up to one or two years, but the clock starts ticking once you remove the lid.
Note that pickled or marinated mushrooms will last up to 45 days once the jar is opened, but we're talking about the kind packed in water. If you want to preserve your fresh-packed mushrooms longer, freezing is the way to go.
The best way to freeze your fungi and what dishes to use them in
The first step is to drain the leftover mushrooms. This will help them keep their shape better as they thaw and you won't be adding extra liquid to your recipe when you defrost them. After straining them, you can spread them out on a towel and pat them dry so they won't stick together or lay them out individually on parchment paper if you have the time. Then shake them into a freezer-safe bag. Mushrooms can be delicate, so be gentle.
Then squeeze out as much air as you can and seal the bag tightly, labeling it with the date and type of fungi. They'll remain at peak quality for about two months. As long as the temperature stays below zero degrees Fahrenheit, they'll still be safe for consumption after that point.
When you're ready to use them, simply defrost them in your microwave. Note that freezing and thawing mushrooms will make them a little softer and change their structure, making them harder to recognize. Choose your recipes accordingly, focusing on taste instead of appearance. They'll be delicious in omelets, steakhouse mushroom sauce, soups, or casseroles. You can even mix up your mushrooms for an earthy gravy, where their flavor will really shine.