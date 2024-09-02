Is It Possible To Freeze Canned Mushrooms?

There are so many ways to use canned mushrooms, although sometimes, you just need a few. If you don't get through the entire container in one use, there's no need to fret. Though an open jar will only last three to four days in the refrigerator, you can always freeze the leftovers to enjoy later — and reduce your food waste while you're at it.

Mushrooms are high in water content, which is one of the reasons you can buy them canned. While a fresh version can turn dark and slimy after just a few days in the fridge, the canning process destroys microbes and seals out light, air, and moisture to prevent spoilage. Once preserved, they can last unopened for up to one or two years, but the clock starts ticking once you remove the lid.

Note that pickled or marinated mushrooms will last up to 45 days once the jar is opened, but we're talking about the kind packed in water. If you want to preserve your fresh-packed mushrooms longer, freezing is the way to go.