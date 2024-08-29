Why Semolina Flour Is A Crucial Ingredient For Fluffy Deep Dish Pizza

Whenever you make pizza, there's a pressure to get it right; that's why there are so many elusive family recipes and secret hacks. Craving that perfect fluffy texture? The trick is to use semolina flour. Semolina comes from harder durum wheat and has coarse granules, resulting in larger air gaps in the baked dough. While this creates a satisfying crunch on the exterior, the inside becomes wonderfully light — ideal for deep-dish variations.

Another reason semolina flour is perfect for deep-dish pizza is that it has a higher percentage of gluten and better absorbs water than other flours. The result is an elastic and well-hydrated dough, which does wonders for the final fluffy effect. And with low starch levels, it's also more resistant to becoming claggy or gummy. For a hefty Chicago-style pizza, you really can't beat it. The flour is a one-way ticket to a light-textured masterpiece.

Knowing the right flour matches for your desired pizza type is one route to that magical aim of getting pizza right. That's on top of a whole heap of other tips you need when making pizza crust, and even more specifically, advice for making deep-dish pizza.