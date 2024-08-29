The Best Way To Reheat Chimichangas To Get The Same Crispy Texture
Savory meat, beans, rice, vegetables, and cheese, all encased in a golden wrap that crunches with every bite — a chimichanga takes the concept of a burrito into crispy, buttery, fried heaven. But the key difference between chimichangas and burritos – that the former is fried — means that enjoying leftovers in their original freshness and texture can be a bit of a challenge. Whether you're making shaved steak chimichangas at home or ordering chicken chimichangas at your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, it's not all that unlikely you'll have some left to save and treat yourself to later. And that's totally possible to do, as long as you know the right reheating method. A soggy reheated tortilla just doesn't do the chimichanga justice.
The first step to a reheated chimichanga that's as good as new is proper storage. Don't leave them out at room temperature — get them into the fridge or freezer in an airtight container, even better if you also wrap them in tin foil, too. In the refrigerator, they'll last a few days; in the freezer, a couple of months.
When it's time to reheat, the microwave is a common go-to because it's fast and convenient, but this means you have to take a few precautions or the tortilla will become soft, chewy, and soggy. To prevent that, wrap chimichangas in a damp paper towel, lay them flat, heat them for one to two minutes, and let them sit for another minute. You should then have a relatively crispy chimichanga.
How the oven, air fryer, and stove work reheating chimichangas
The oven is a reliable reheating method for chimichangas. Preheat yours to 400 degrees Fahrenheit and spread a bit of butter or oil over the tortilla, then place them on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper or aluminum foil. Bake for 10 to 15 minutes, making sure to turn them at the halfway point. Alternatively, you can use a skillet on the stovetop. Heat the pan for a few minutes, adding a touch of butter or oil and then the chimichangas. Then, just let them fry — three to five minutes on each side should do the trick. If it seems like any of the fillings are getting dry, cover the skillet to trap some steam.
The most effective reheating method, though, is an air fryer. They're known for the way they can reheat meats like chicken maintaining juiciness — they're pros at reviving leftovers with their original textures and flavors. For chimichangas, set yours to 350 degrees Fahrenheit and put the chimichangas in a single layer into the basket with a hint of cooking oil. Refrigerated chimichangas will take eight to 10 minutes, frozen about 10 to 12.
While the air fryer may be the best for restoring crispiness, you can get similar results from whatever tools you have with the right steps. For all methods, always let chimichangas sit for one or two minutes to let heat distribute, which helps with that crunchy shell, too.