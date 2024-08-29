The Best Way To Reheat Chimichangas To Get The Same Crispy Texture

Savory meat, beans, rice, vegetables, and cheese, all encased in a golden wrap that crunches with every bite — a chimichanga takes the concept of a burrito into crispy, buttery, fried heaven. But the key difference between chimichangas and burritos – that the former is fried — means that enjoying leftovers in their original freshness and texture can be a bit of a challenge. Whether you're making shaved steak chimichangas at home or ordering chicken chimichangas at your favorite Tex-Mex restaurant, it's not all that unlikely you'll have some left to save and treat yourself to later. And that's totally possible to do, as long as you know the right reheating method. A soggy reheated tortilla just doesn't do the chimichanga justice.

The first step to a reheated chimichanga that's as good as new is proper storage. Don't leave them out at room temperature — get them into the fridge or freezer in an airtight container, even better if you also wrap them in tin foil, too. In the refrigerator, they'll last a few days; in the freezer, a couple of months.

When it's time to reheat, the microwave is a common go-to because it's fast and convenient, but this means you have to take a few precautions or the tortilla will become soft, chewy, and soggy. To prevent that, wrap chimichangas in a damp paper towel, lay them flat, heat them for one to two minutes, and let them sit for another minute. You should then have a relatively crispy chimichanga.