One Of Natalie Wood's Favorite Dishes To Cook Was A Mexican Breakfast Classic

Stars, they're just like us — that is, if we all like huevos rancheros, and really, who doesn't? Hollywood icon Natalie Wood was known and loved for her work in classic films like "Brainstorm," "West Side Story," and "Splendor in the Grass." But apparently, she was also known for her skills in the kitchen, especially when it came to one of her favorite dishes: huevos rancheros.

Huevos rancheros is a long popular Mexican breakfast dish; an essential recipe consists of eggs, tortillas, and ranchero sauce, a tomato-based sauce spiced and seasoned with chili peppers and herbs. It made its way from rural Mexico to the United States via Texas and would have become a go-to in California, where Mexican food has been an important cuisine for decades.

Wood may have come to know and love huevos rancheros at any time during her childhood in northern and then southern California. As an adult and full-fledged movie star, the dish became her culinary signature. Her specific approach was included in Gregory Swenson's "Recipes for Rebels: In the Kitchen with James Dean," a collection of dishes from friends, colleagues, and family members of the legendary James Dean. As fans may recall, Wood and Dean worked together on 1955's "Rebel Without a Cause."