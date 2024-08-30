The One Ingredient Addition That Will Take Savory Oatmeal To The Next Level

If you've only ever tried sweet toppings on your oatmeal, you're missing out. While fruits, nuts, and honey are the go-to's for a comforting morning bowl, you can also make tasty oatmeal by switching it up and turning it into a savory dish. While the topping options can vary widely, one ingredient you'll definitely want to incorporate is a poached egg.

Looking at your breakfast from a nutrition perspective, a poached egg offers plenty of benefits. In a bowl otherwise filled mostly with grains, an egg can add some much-needed protein to get your day started, providing up to about eight grams of the nutrient. But flavor-wise, it also adds a creamy richness to your dish. Just like a poached egg can be a delicious addition to a bowl of ramen or a plate of fried rice, you can easily split it open and let its runny insides melt into the rest of your oats. Plus, it pairs well with almost any other breakfast-related savory topping you want to add to your dish, so options are aplenty to create a well-rounded meal suited to your tastebuds.