The One Ingredient Addition That Will Take Savory Oatmeal To The Next Level
If you've only ever tried sweet toppings on your oatmeal, you're missing out. While fruits, nuts, and honey are the go-to's for a comforting morning bowl, you can also make tasty oatmeal by switching it up and turning it into a savory dish. While the topping options can vary widely, one ingredient you'll definitely want to incorporate is a poached egg.
Looking at your breakfast from a nutrition perspective, a poached egg offers plenty of benefits. In a bowl otherwise filled mostly with grains, an egg can add some much-needed protein to get your day started, providing up to about eight grams of the nutrient. But flavor-wise, it also adds a creamy richness to your dish. Just like a poached egg can be a delicious addition to a bowl of ramen or a plate of fried rice, you can easily split it open and let its runny insides melt into the rest of your oats. Plus, it pairs well with almost any other breakfast-related savory topping you want to add to your dish, so options are aplenty to create a well-rounded meal suited to your tastebuds.
Re-create your favorite breakfast in a bowl of oatmeal
As tasty as this addition is, it may sound like a pain to whip up a poached egg every morning. Luckily, there are a few ways to simplify this process. If you want to go the traditional route and make it on the stove, we have a recipe for fool-proof poached eggs that takes less than 10 minutes from start to finish. But if you're looking for something a little more hands-off while you get ready in the morning, it's also super easy to make them in the air fryer – all you need is your device and a ramekin.
So once you've perfected your topping, what can you pair it with? Think of your favorite breakfasts with poached eggs, and feel free to add the rest of the components to your oatmeal bowl. This can include rich elements like sliced avocado, crumbled bacon, chopped sausage or potatoes, cooked sweet potato, or hash browns. Also, consider lighter ingredients like sliced cherry tomatoes, arugula, microgreens, diced bell pepper, and sauteed spinach or mushrooms. For extra protein, drop a spoonful of cottage cheese into the mix. To top off your bowl once you've slid the poached egg in, go for some chopped green onions, a drizzle of olive oil or balsamic (or both), a dash of hot sauce, fresh herbs, Everything But The Bagel seasoning, or a sprinkle of parmesan.