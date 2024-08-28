Give Your Sweet Potato Chips Some Smoky Spice With BBQ Seasoning
Most people have a favorite chip flavor. Maybe you can't resist sea salt and vinegar or stock your pantry with sour cream and onion. Maybe you go so wild for Lay's grilled squid flavor that you get it shipped straight from China. But have you ever tried making flavored potato chips at home?
You'll get complete control over the seasonings, and they're not hard to make — especially with an air fryer. If you don't have an air fryer, you can make them in the oven or fry them in a skillet or saute pan. You're on your own if you're trying to imitate grilled squid, but many popular flavors are easy to replicate. If you're a fan of smokey barbecue chips, try making your own with sweet potatoes. Why sweet potatoes? Cooking the potatoes brings out the flavor, an extra dimension that plain, starchy russets don't have. It complements the barbecue seasoning, mimicking the savory-sweet flavor of many popular barbecue sauces and rubs.
All you'll need is a few sweet potatoes and a barbecue dry rub. You can use your favorite store-bought dry rub, but blending your own lets you adjust the flavors to your personal preference. Try mixing ingredients like smoked paprika, garlic powder, chili powder, and brown sugar. For inspiration, check out Alton Brown's flavor-filled dry rub for baby back ribs. If you don't have a sweet tooth, you can always skip the sugar and let the sweet potatoes speak for themselves.
How to add barbecue seasoning to homemade potato chips
Slice your sweet potatoes on a mandoline and mix your spice blend. If you're frying your chips in oil, don't douse them in seasoning just yet. The hot oil can scorch the spices or wash them off entirely. You'll want to wait until they're out of the pan. Once the chips are fried to crispy perfection, place them on a paper towel. While they're still hot, sprinkle them with seasonings and salt. You can toss the chips with a second dusting of seasoning after they've cooled.
If you're using an oven or air fryer, season the chips first. The moisture from the chips will help the seasonings stick. Lightly dust them with seasoning, then let them cook. The exact temperature and how long it takes to cook potato chips in an air fryer or oven may depend, but 350 to 400 degrees Fahrenheit for 10 to 15 minutes is a good place to start. Once they're crispy, take them out and give them another light toss with seasoning. They'll be the perfect snack for movie nights, picnics, or just a quick snack.