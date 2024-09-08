The Best Way To Serve Boiled Cabbage Is Also The Simplest
Cabbage is one of those vegetables that everyone wants to chargrill or fancy up with extras like caramelized onions. However, leaning into the natural flavor of the cruciferous king and keeping things simple is actually a power move. The best way to serve cabbage? Cut it in wedges and boil it in salted water before slathering it with melted butter and a sprinkling of black pepper.
Preparing cabbage in this pared-back way allows the natural flavor of the hardy vegetable to come to the fore. The boiling process brings out its inherent sweetness and aroma as well as softening its tough texture until it becomes invitingly toothsome. The heat also opens up the cabbage leaves as they soften, revealing the beautiful layered design hidden inside this ordinary-looking vegetable. Adding salt to the water as it cooks ensures that each wedge of cabbage is well seasoned throughout its body, in the same way that pasta soaks up salt as it boils.
Once the cabbage is cooked through (it should be yielding with slight resistance upon piercing with a sharp knife) place it on your serving dish and spread melted butter all over its cut surface using a pastry brush so it can dribble into every nook and cranny of the exposed layers. A generous slick of butter and a dusting of black pepper is all you need to create a delectable side dish with a meaty texture.
Lemon lifts the butteriness of the boiled cabbage
If you're determined to turn things up a notch, you can spritz some fresh lemon juice or drizzle a touch of fruity olive oil over your easy boiled cabbage dish. Just add these flavor enhancers as the vegetable sits on its serving plate, and they will lift all that butteriness and create a zingier finish. In fact, you can switch the butter altogether for characterful olive oil if you prefer. Another idea is to make a compound butter to layer on extra flavor. For example, combining fresh herbs, minced garlic, or chili into your butter can elevate your dish in seconds as well as lend it appetizing flecks of color that add pretty visual interest.
To make your cabbage more filling, consider topping the wedges with a protein, such as crispy fried bacon or slices of cooked sausage. However, this breezy dish is best served alongside baked fish, chicken, or pasta which boast a satisfying texture. You can even prep your cooked wedges in advance and store them in the fridge in an airtight container. All you need to do upon reheating is to slather the cabbage sections in butter and seasonings moments before serving so they're glistening with flavor. Better yet, this boiling and buttering technique is perfect for preparing a host of other vegetables in advance, from carrots and potatoes to parsnips and beets. And if you want to take it one step further, consider actually boiling your veggies in a butter bath for even more buttery results.