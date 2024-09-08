The Best Way To Serve Boiled Cabbage Is Also The Simplest

Cabbage is one of those vegetables that everyone wants to chargrill or fancy up with extras like caramelized onions. However, leaning into the natural flavor of the cruciferous king and keeping things simple is actually a power move. The best way to serve cabbage? Cut it in wedges and boil it in salted water before slathering it with melted butter and a sprinkling of black pepper.

Preparing cabbage in this pared-back way allows the natural flavor of the hardy vegetable to come to the fore. The boiling process brings out its inherent sweetness and aroma as well as softening its tough texture until it becomes invitingly toothsome. The heat also opens up the cabbage leaves as they soften, revealing the beautiful layered design hidden inside this ordinary-looking vegetable. Adding salt to the water as it cooks ensures that each wedge of cabbage is well seasoned throughout its body, in the same way that pasta soaks up salt as it boils.

Once the cabbage is cooked through (it should be yielding with slight resistance upon piercing with a sharp knife) place it on your serving dish and spread melted butter all over its cut surface using a pastry brush so it can dribble into every nook and cranny of the exposed layers. A generous slick of butter and a dusting of black pepper is all you need to create a delectable side dish with a meaty texture.