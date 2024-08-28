The Fan-Favorite Starbucks Refresher We Wish We Had In The US

On August 13, 2024, the Cool Lime Refresher made its triumphant return to Starbucks locations across Canada, sending a wave of excitement across the Great White North. First hitting stores in 2012 alongside the coffee chain's initial batch of Refreshers beverages, the Cool Lime Refresher garnered a massive fan base around the world thanks to its invigorating citrus flavors that are perfect for a hot summer day.

After six years on the market, the drink was discontinued in the United States in 2018, joining the graveyard of other decommissioned drinks, such as the Valencia Orange Refresher. The company followed suit in Canada the year after, discontinuing the Cool Lime Refresher in 2019. This decision resonated deeply with Canadian Starbucks fans, so much so that a petition was created to get the drink back, amassing over 4,000 signatures. Half a decade later, the drink has returned to Canadian menus — adding onto Starbucks' lineup of over 20 Refreshers in time to help beat the summer heat — but it remains absent from U.S. menus.

For Canadian Starbucks-goers, the Cool Lime Refresher isn't the only chance to get a zesty lime fix this summer. As part of the drink's grand return, customers can order the Cool Lime Refresher with lemonade or coconut milk for a creamy non-dairy beverage. Also joining the lineup of Starbucks's Spicy Refreshers, customers can enjoy the Spicy Lime Lemonade Refresher, made with chili powder for an extra burst of heat.