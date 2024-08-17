Pennsylvania Farm Refuses To Recall Raw Milk Cheese Despite Listeria Concerns

Raw milk cheese is infamously risky to consume due to the unpasteurized milk used to make it. Now, the controversial dairy products has been linked to Listeria contamination in The Keystone State.

The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture discovered the Listeria bacteria during regular FDA-mandated testing, reports Food Safety News. Department representatives purchased two packages of the BeiHollow raw milk cheese from Racoon Valley Farm in Millerstown, Perry County, and detected the bacteria. BeiHollow Farm in Elizabethville, Dauphin County has been alerted about the problem but refused to issue a voluntary recall. It also declined to assist the agriculture department in uncovering where the Listeria originated.

Due to the one-sidedness of this investigation, a number of important recall-related details remain unknown. It's unclear how many retail locations have distributed or are currently carrying the affected batch. It's also unknown how many (if any) consumers have reported illnesses in connection to ingesting the BeiHollow raw milk cheddar cheese. Consumers who have purchased the product are being advised to discard it. BeiHollow brand also had a Listeria incident back in 2022. That time, it didn't involve cheese but rather raw whole and chocolate milk. During the 2022 investigation, the company refused to supply information about where its contaminated milk was sold.