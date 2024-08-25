Brush Your Baked Goods In An Herb-Infused Syrup For A Burst Of Freshness
Even the most experienced bakers occasionally run into the issue of their cake turning out a bit dry and one-note. The overwhelming saccharine nature of some desserts can leave people a bit sugared out, looking for something to cut through all that sweetness. What's the solution? Enter: the magic of an herby cake soak.
A cake soak is when you brush a liquid — commonly a simple syrup — onto your freshly baked cake (or loaf or muffins) before adding any frosting, icing, or filling. The soak not only imbues the cake with an extra dose of moisture, preventing it from drying out, but it also infuses extra flavor into the final product. If you're concerned about creating a sugar bomb, you can add some dimension, contrast, and freshness to your baked good by brushing it with an herb-infused syrup.
In a 2:1 ratio of sugar to water, all you need to do is add a handful of your favorite fresh herbs and let the mixture bubble over medium heat on the stovetop. Once the syrup has thickened enough that your spoon leaves a faint trail when swiped along the bottom of the pan, it's ready to use with your favorite baked goods.
An herby simple syrup is your secret weapon when baking
The sky's the limit when it comes to making an herb-infused cake soak, and this is where you can truly get creative. For example, before putting the glaze over top of your favorite lemon pound cake recipe, consider brushing a thyme- or mint-infused syrup over the loaf. These cardamom and blueberry muffins would be the perfect pairing for a lavender syrup, while you can elevate an old-fashioned berry buckle or simple honey cake with notes of basil or lemon balm.
Speaking of honey, you can make your simple syrup base with honey instead of sugar; honey's unique sweetness pairs wonderfully with a variety of bakes as well as herbs. Following the ratio of two parts honey to one part warm water, simply steep your herbs in the water overnight before straining and mixing with the honey. You should know before heating your honey that doing so can destroy its nutritional benefits, especially if it's raw. If you go this route, stick to warming the water separately and combining the ingredients without the use of a heat source.