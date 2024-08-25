Brush Your Baked Goods In An Herb-Infused Syrup For A Burst Of Freshness

Even the most experienced bakers occasionally run into the issue of their cake turning out a bit dry and one-note. The overwhelming saccharine nature of some desserts can leave people a bit sugared out, looking for something to cut through all that sweetness. What's the solution? Enter: the magic of an herby cake soak.

A cake soak is when you brush a liquid — commonly a simple syrup — onto your freshly baked cake (or loaf or muffins) before adding any frosting, icing, or filling. The soak not only imbues the cake with an extra dose of moisture, preventing it from drying out, but it also infuses extra flavor into the final product. If you're concerned about creating a sugar bomb, you can add some dimension, contrast, and freshness to your baked good by brushing it with an herb-infused syrup.

In a 2:1 ratio of sugar to water, all you need to do is add a handful of your favorite fresh herbs and let the mixture bubble over medium heat on the stovetop. Once the syrup has thickened enough that your spoon leaves a faint trail when swiped along the bottom of the pan, it's ready to use with your favorite baked goods.