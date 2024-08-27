The Frozen Pasta Meal You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart

Perhaps the biggest issue with this product is the meatballs. As with pasta, the best option is going to be homemade meatballs. Still, that does not mean frozen pastas should get away with rubbery meatballs. Not only is the texture off-putting, but the taste has also been described as artificial in flavor, or worse, totally lacking in flavor. Others have complained that the product was mostly noodles and sauce with barely any meatballs included.

When it comes to flavor, the sauce is not much help either. Customers have repeatedly described the sauce as flavorless and plain. On top of that, there have been several complaints about there being too much sauce compared to the amount of meatballs and pasta. Last but not least, there are some packaging issues. Several customers have complained about the size of the product decreasing while still maintaining a higher price, essentially meaning customers are getting less food for their money. On top of that, some customers have received products that made them sick or were just missing parts of the packaging entirely. One customer said they received a frozen pasta that was completely loose in the box with no tray holding it.