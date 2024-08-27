The Frozen Pasta Meal You Should Keep Out Of Your Shopping Cart
Frozen pasta is the perfect comfort meal after a long day. Although pasta tends to taste better when it is fresh, the convenience of a frozen option has made it a popular product. Not only are there many frozen dinner brands, each boasting their own meal lineups, but a lot of brands also carry multiple kinds of frozen pasta dishes, so there is always something for everyone to enjoy. Although convenience is what makes frozen pasta great, that doesn't mean that taste no longer matters. A bad tasting frozen pasta is never worth it, no matter how convenient the product is.
Unfortunately Michael Angelo's Baked Ziti with Meatballs does not pass the taste test. Many have found that the noodles are dry and the sauce lacks any distinct flavor overall. To make matters worse, the meatballs have a rubbery, almost plastic-like texture. In short, Michael Angelo's Baked Ziti with Meatballs is convenient but far from comforting. Many customers have recommended other products from this specific brand as an alternative. Others have simply turned their eyes to other more trustworthy frozen brands entirely, like Trader Joe's line of frozen pasta.
What's the deal with Michael Angelo's Baked Ziti with Meatballs?
Perhaps the biggest issue with this product is the meatballs. As with pasta, the best option is going to be homemade meatballs. Still, that does not mean frozen pastas should get away with rubbery meatballs. Not only is the texture off-putting, but the taste has also been described as artificial in flavor, or worse, totally lacking in flavor. Others have complained that the product was mostly noodles and sauce with barely any meatballs included.
When it comes to flavor, the sauce is not much help either. Customers have repeatedly described the sauce as flavorless and plain. On top of that, there have been several complaints about there being too much sauce compared to the amount of meatballs and pasta. Last but not least, there are some packaging issues. Several customers have complained about the size of the product decreasing while still maintaining a higher price, essentially meaning customers are getting less food for their money. On top of that, some customers have received products that made them sick or were just missing parts of the packaging entirely. One customer said they received a frozen pasta that was completely loose in the box with no tray holding it.